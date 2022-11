Not Available

Taking place between the latitudinal lines of the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn, Reef’s new movie documents the search for perfect surf and new cultural experiences on the path of the modern gypsy. Coming in the Summer of 2010, Cancer to Capricorn – The Path of The Modern Gypsy, features Mick Fanning, Rob Machado, Tonino Benson, Mike Losness, Ben Bourgeois, Miss Reef and many more.