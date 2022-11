Not Available

Told with courageous humor and unflinching candor, cancerpants tells the story of spirited and self-aware 36-year-old Austinite Rochelle "Ro" Poulson's battle to stay strong after an unexpected diagnosis of stage III breast cancer. Unfolding in intimate diary style cancerpants charts Ro and her partner Julie's emotional odyssey as they engage their entire circle of friends, family and local community to aid Ro's quest to find meaning, life enrichment and personal growth.