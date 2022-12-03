Canción de amor

Not Available

"You might think that people are tired of silly love songs / but I look around and see that they are not," sang Paul McCartney. And those verses seem to guide Karin Idelson's camera in this exploration of, to call them somehow, the "popular applications" of romantic songs. Cumbia, soft-rock, reggaeton, pop, boleros, hits from the '80s and from before too: music is in the air of the city, and a love song traps it in places where it is so naturalized that we hardly pay it attention but also, and especially, in the most hidden or unusual.