Canciones llanas de la amarga tierra

Not Available

Short film inspired by the book of engravings Dimitri Papageorgiou made ​​to illustrate the 18 songs from the bitter earth flat, short poems that Ritsos Yasnnis wrote in 1968 when he was imprisoned on the island of Leros, Greece, during the dictatorship of the colonels. Also, Mikis Theodorakis wrote music to these poems, sung by Maria Faranduri, in a beautiful LP released in 1973 Yannis Ritsos was born in Monenvasiá, Greece, in 1909. He died in Athens in 1990 His thought, like the great poets and philosophers, transcends the borders of Greece to become a universal thought.