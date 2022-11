Not Available

Barcelona, 1966. Laia is a Law student at the University of Barcelona. She works part time in the University library to help cover her tuition, and writes songs in her free time. Laia starts dating Ignasi, a student who is committed to the clandestine fight against the Franco regime. Someone breaks into their relationship; David, Ignasi's best friend. A shallow boy from a well-to-do family. But David is not who he seems to be.