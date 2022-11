Not Available

In 1920 Frans Masereel published in Paris his woodcut series "The idea". Dore O. has draw inspiration from this work on her first feature film, a poetic fable about the human longing for a free and just society. Following Masereel "idea" Dore O's "CANDIDA" accesses old, anchored in the ancient Christian tradition and ideas, according to which such ideas and aspirations in the image of the naked woman find their embodiment.