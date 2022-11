Not Available

Packed with plenty of captivating performance footage, director Ivan Acosta's documentary shines the spotlight on Candido Camero's invaluable contribution to Cuban music, American jazz and Latin jazz. One of the greatest Cuban percussionists to immigrate to the United States, Camero has played with such legendary musicians as Tony Bennett, Dizzy Gillespie, Tito Puente, Charlie Parker, Duke Ellington, Ray Charles and John Coltrane.