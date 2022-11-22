Candlemass: [2005] The Curse Of Candlemass

Not Available

Sweden's Candlemass helped reintroduce the lumbering power chords of Black Sabbath to an entire generation of post-New Wave British Heavy Metal and post-Thrash metalheads. Recently, the original lineup toured Europe and recorded this their farewell show in front of their home audience. 1. Demons Gate 2. Dark Reflection 3. Well of Souls 4. Into the Unfathomed Tower 5. Ancient Dreams 6. The Bells of Acheron 7. Witches 8. Mirror Mirror 9. A Cry from the Crypt 10. Mourners Lament 11. Black Stone Weilder 12. Solitude 13. At the Gallows End