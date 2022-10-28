Candlemass: 20th Anniversary DVD

Not Available

Candlemass perform at a recent show filmed in Kolingsborg, Sweden, as a celebration of 20 years of the band's 'doomination' of the metal world. The DVD includes band interviews and a whole load of additional footage, coming in at over 3 hours of top doom metal from this most celebrated of acts. Heavy metal audiences in Scandinavia are known to contain some of the most passionate and knowledgeable fans of the genre, so it's appropriate that this live concert recording of Candlemass was shot in Kolingsborg, Sweden.