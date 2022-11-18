Candy Bar Creep Show / Monsters In The Garage

Not Available

Candy Bar Creep Show: The Pickles set up a haunted house for the neighborhood kids on Halloween. As treats, they pass out "Reptar Bars," which contain "chocolate, and nuts, and caramel, and green stuff." The Rugrats go to the haunted house in search for them, eventually scaring Angelica and Grandpa as well. Monsters In The Garage: A rat goes around knocking stuff off the shelves; Stu places the blame on Spike; the Rugrats blame it on the rat, then known merely as "The Monster." After hearing Boris' story about the "dibbick" fighting off the monster with his "klobbermeister," The Rugrats go into the garage in search of this "monster."