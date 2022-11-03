Candy Dulfer Live at Montreux 2002

Not Available

Candy Dulfer is one of the most in-demand saxophone players, with a solo career spanning 10 albums. She regularly performs with Prince ("When I want sax, I send for Candy"), and guested with Madonna, Van Morrison, Blondie, Aretha Franklin, Dave Stewart and Pink Floyd. High-octane performance at Montreux in 2002 with her band, Funky Stuff. Plus, highlights of her 1998 appearance. Candy Dulfer (sax, vocals), Monique Baker (vocals), Peter Lieberom (sax), Jan Van Duikeren (trumpet), Ulco Bed (guitar), Manuel Hugas (bass, guitar), Thomas Bank (keyboards), Roger Happel (keyboards, vocals), Cyril Directie (drums) 2002: 1. Dance 2. Omara's Dance 3. Longin' For The Funk 4. Lost And Gone 5. I'll Be Released 6. Do Watchu Like 7. Sax-A-Go-Go 8. Ooh Let's Go 1998: 1. Saxy Mood 2. For The Love Of You 3. Lily Was Here 4. Jamming 5. I Can't Make You Love Me 6. Pick Up The Pieces