2001 Live Recording. Includes A Selection of Classics Like 'Bob's Jazz', 'Pick Up The Pieces', 'Sax-A-Go-Go' and A Completely Reworked Version of 'Jamming', Plus Recent Tracks Like 'Island Lady' and '2025'. Soul Diva Angie Stone Guests On The Isley Brothers Classic 'For The Love of You'. Eurythmic Dave Stewart Guests On Their Hit 'Lily Was Here' & Together They Debut A New, Catchy Track Titled 'Synchrodestiny'.