2004

Candy Land: The Great Lollipop Adventure

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 31st, 2004

Studio

This is the story of the game "Candy Land," where a gingerbread boy named Jib, as he travels the Rainbow Road in search of the annual Sweet Celebration only to discover that the nefarious Lord Licorice has hatched a plan to turn the brightly colored land into a licorice-hued expanse. Now it's up to Jib and his friends Mister Mint and Princess Frostine to foil the villain's dastardly plot and save the citizens of Candy Land from certain drabness.

Cast

Jane MortifeeMama Gingertree (voice)
Britt McKillipPrincess Lolly (voice)
Scott McNeilKing Kandy / Head Licorice Bite (voice)
Ian James CorlettMr. Mint / Snow Beaver (voice)
Doug ParkerJolly / Gloppy (voice)
Mark OliverLord Licorice (voice)

