Every year, Goa, one of the biggest party and holiday hosts to the world, welcomes infinite number of tourists. Most of them go back once the season gets over. Few choose to stay back, digging deeper into the traces of a hippie hangover, or trying to search oneself through the incandescent, colorful, trippy shores of Goa. And a few yet, get in so deep at the wrong end of paradise, that they are lost forever, in the same place, but in a whole different world altogether. The film takes one such real-life character - Roy - through a plethora of happenings, phenomena, legends, myths, sights, sounds, experiences and thrilling stories of the fabled Goan paradise. What happens to the protagonist through the bitter-sweet, darkly funny, crazy, trippy journey and what comes along at the end of it, weaves the half-fictitious/half-real story of our film - CandyFlip.