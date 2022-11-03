Cane-Toad: What Happened to Baz?

Not Available

This is the story of a toad named Baz, who has suddenly, for no good reason which is apparent, disappears. As Baz is gone, the story of the theories put forth to his possible plight is told by his friend Daz, whose "mates call him Dazza" and who tells the story as he thinks it went. Daz tells the audience that he knows not where Daz went, only that he disappeared "like a fart in a fan factory" and that since he's disappeared, nobody around knows what happened to him. In this short film, Daz tells us his theories on what may have happened...