Canelita en rama

  • Comedy

A rich Andalusian knight, Don Juan, had relations with a gypsy and a daughter. On the death of the mother, Don Juan hosted the girl at home and raised her like a lady, far from the customs and traditions of Roma. Don Juan has another son, this legitimate, who was educated abroad and upon return, unaware of the blood ties which unite them, falls for his sister. The father is opposed to this relationship, but the gypsy relatives discover that the girl is his daughter.

Cast

José María Seoane
Juanita Reina
Pastora Imperio
Fernando Fresno
Antonio Riquelme

