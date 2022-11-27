Canelo Alvarez Vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Not Available

Living up to its billing as the biggest fight of 2017, the Cinco de Mayo showdown between two-division world champion Canelo Alvarez (48-1-1, 34KOs) and former WBC middleweight world champion Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs) in a 12-round battle that will broadcast LIVE from Las Vegas to select movie theatres nationwide. Álvarez was last seen in September of 2016, knocking out the previously undefeated WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith while Chávez, Jr. was last in action in December, when he won via unanimous decision over the highly-regarded Dominik Britsch. In the co-main event of the evening, it’s Argentinian slugger Lucas \"La Maquina\" Matthysse (37-4, 34 KOs) makes his highly-anticipated return taking on Emmanuel \"Tranzformer\" Taylor (20-4, 14 KOs). The fan-friendly Matthysee, who will move up to welterweight for the first time and look to make a run at championship gold.Get your ring side seats to see these two go head-to-head LIVE on the big screen!