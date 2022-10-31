1982

Cannery Row

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 11th, 1982

Studio

Chai Productions

A depressed section of Monterey, California is the backdrop for an offbeat romantic comedy about a pair of mismatched lovers. Doc is a lonely marine biologist and former baseball star. Suzy is a scrappy, abrasive drifter who can't even succeed as a prostitute. Add Cannery Row's band of resident drunken derelicts to the mix and fireworks result, though not the romantic kind.

Cast

Nick NolteDoc
Debra WingerSuzy DeSoto
Audra LindleyFauna
Frank McRaeHazel
M. Emmet WalshMack
Tom MahoneyHuey

