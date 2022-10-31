A depressed section of Monterey, California is the backdrop for an offbeat romantic comedy about a pair of mismatched lovers. Doc is a lonely marine biologist and former baseball star. Suzy is a scrappy, abrasive drifter who can't even succeed as a prostitute. Add Cannery Row's band of resident drunken derelicts to the mix and fireworks result, though not the romantic kind.
|Nick Nolte
|Doc
|Debra Winger
|Suzy DeSoto
|Audra Lindley
|Fauna
|Frank McRae
|Hazel
|M. Emmet Walsh
|Mack
|Tom Mahoney
|Huey
