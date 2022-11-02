Cannibal Flesh Riot

Not Available

Ghoul (gool) n. 1: a legendary evil being that robs graves and feeds on corpses 2: one suggestive of a ghoul-ghoul-ish Stash and Hub, two redneck ghouls, take a journey through an ancient graveyard to do what ghouls have done for centuries: grave defiling, necrophilia and cannibalism. On their midnight walk, they rant about their idiosyncrasies. But this morbid journey to feast on the dead does not unfold as it has the numerous nights before. Stash and Hub have raided the resting place of the deceased one too many times and the dead do not take lightly being fed on for centuries. Enter a world that has no prepositions of time or space in this character driven short film that stands outside of any genre. It verges on comedy with its cynical dark wit. It dabbles in horror with its exhumed graves, corpses and Lovecraftian monsters.