Cannibal Killer Clowns On Dope: A Vile and Lurid tale of The Cannibal Killer Clowns On Dope. A Loving story of Blood, Gore, Guts, Clowns and Nekkid Girlies. See what happens when an escaped convict ( Zed the Loser ) and his gang go Clown Hunting for revenge.