Cannibal Mécanique is a marriage of analog electronic sound, analog video feedback and signal generation, and choreography. The composition is a synthesis of analog electronic systems, recording processes, choreography, and the unique (energy) exchange between man and machine in an active magnetic field. The controlled room is outfitted with: 9 color surveillance cameras, 9 crt monitors, chroma blue carpeted interior, signal generator, 9 channel switch, micro timer, and video mixer. The performance is recorded live and simultaneously played back on a 9 monitor wall. The performance is being mixed live through 9 camera channels at both aerial and eye level.