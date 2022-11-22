Cannibal Mercenary 2

Not Available

Once again, Leu (Bin Banleurit) is ordered by his boss to form a mercenary team to stop drug propagation in Thailand and get rid of a dangerous drug lord, called Bad dog, protected by scores of tough men. It could be a "The Magnificent Seven" Thai remake. Six former soldiers join. Leu is reluctant to form a new team as all members died in the previous mission. Every new team member has a reason to join, i.e. need 300 000 baht to cure a sick mother... They go inside the jungle. They are on unofficial mission so even the police and army can shoot them. They are mercenaries (คนรับจ้าง) so they are employed for die. During the progression in the jungle two mercenaries die (through machete and acid bath). On the way, they help lost migrants including one lady with a baby. During the final face to face with the drug lord, all his teammates die. Leu would like to exchange his life (แลกตาย) with them as he promised that no team members should die.