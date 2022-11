Not Available

Man-eating body doubles and predatory party girls stalk the suburban streets of Melbourne in three taboo-defying tales dredged from the heads of Australian creative team Pleasant Productions. The collection opens with the traumatic story of an elderly lady who picks the wrong party to crash, moves to a fantasia about a practical joker and his disturbed doppelganger, and ties it all up with the tale of a guy looking for love at the Snuff Machine.