Cannibal Vegetarian

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Telefilm

Danko Babic is an ambitious and amoral gynaecologist at Croatia's leading fertility clinic. When his colleague Bantic is appointed as head of the clinic, Babic starts a secret war to overthrow his rival. Distracted by his ruthless campaign he makes series of fatal mistakes that result in the death of a patient. A crooked coroner and a corrupt police officer cover up his misdeeds, while Babic grows increasingly dependant on drugs and alcohol. He begins performing illegal abortions on prostitutes who work for Jedinko, a gangster who controls the local drug and sex trade.

Cast

Rene BitorajacDanko Babić
Emir HadžihafizbegovićJedinko
Daria Lorenci FlatzDoktorica Miller
Ksenija PajićDoktorica Domljan
Robert UgrinaDoktor Soldo
Rakan RushaidatHassan Al Sadat

