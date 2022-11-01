Not Available

It is the most despicable act a person can commit to eat the flesh of another human being. Yet this gruesome practice was never confined to backward tribes in distant jungles, and may in fact survive to this day. Explore the long and mysterious history of cannibalism with this compelling program. Experts explore its ancient origins, searching for an answer to the troubling question what makes people cannibals? Famous cases of cannibalism are examined, including the tragic Donner Party and the horrific crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer. And venture into the dense jungles of New Guinea, where isolated tribes may still practice ritual cannibalism.