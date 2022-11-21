Cannonball

Not Available

Tony Dedman and his friends are set adrift when their backyard wrestling careers are brought to an abrupt end. A despised former classmate reveals his goal to live on a Mexican beach and Tony finds misguided purpose in beating him to the punch. The funding for this trip proves elusive. A veterinarian obsessed with a creature of local legend may hold the key, offering to pay for an expedition into the Kentucky backwoods. Dedman will go to any lengths to make this happen, including being led by Bass Adkins, a spooky farmer who has already used the creature as a homicide defense. It's a coming-of-middle-age tale as their raucous adventure leads to many discoveries, including what it truly means to live. - Written by Anonymous Synopsis