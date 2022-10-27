1976

Cannonball

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 5th, 1976

Studio

New World Pictures

Coy "Cannonball" Buckman (David Carradine) and his blazing red Pontiac enter the Trans-America Grand Prix, an underground road race spanning the continent in which there are no rules, no speed limits and no heed for the law. En route, Buckman jockeys with an international ensemble of racers for a $100,000 purse. But there are none more important than Cade Redman (Bill McKinney), his direct competition for a guaranteed spot on the elite Modern Motors racing team.

Cast

Bill McKinneyCade Redman
Veronica HamelLinda Maxwell
Gerrit GrahamPerman Waters
Robert CarradineJim Crandell
Belinda BalaskiMaryann
Judy CanovaSharma Capri

