Cannubi: A Vineyard Kissed by God

Not Available

Spanning a mere 15 hectares (37 acres) in the Piedmont region of northern Italy, Cannubi is considered to be one of the greatest vineyards anywhere in the world. The highly sought-after plot of land grows the Nebbiolo grape, producing Barolo – one of the best red wines of Italy. Determining Cannubi’s precise boundaries is a very complicated and emotionally-charged issue. Conflict between producers over the vineyard’s true designation continues as wineries seek to have the coveted “Cannubi” wording on their labels.