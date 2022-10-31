Canon - Exploring EOS

Not Available

This photography tutorial DVD lets you join the photographic adventure with four professionals guiding you through the capabilities of your Canon EOS SLR camera. This exclusive DVD lets you join the photographic adventure of a lifetime, with four photographers guiding you through making the most of the unlimited possibilities of the EOS system. The main movie features Nadine, a young photo enthusiast, as she travels to South Africa to learn from photographers who are internationally recognised specialists in Landscape, Portrait, Macro and Wildlife photography. They have to deliver the highest standards of artwork in their chosen fields, on a daily basis and will share their best practice with you. You’ll gain inspiration, tips on image composition and how standard shooting modes can produce great results with ease, in specific shooting situations.