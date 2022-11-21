Can't Stop Dancing

Not Available

A Topeka, Kansas fun park dance troupe led by a 260 pound dancer (Ben Zook) learns that the park is going to close. Their leader convinces the group, now named "The Stupendous Six", to join him in a painted up bus and to hit the road to find the big time. The Six compete against other dancers to win a chance to compete in the grand finale at the Little Miss Orange County Beauty Pageant. The other members of the Six are Melanie Hutsell as an airhead, Margaret Cho as a oral fixated sex maniac, Brett Paesel as the leader's homosexual lover, Bruce Daniels as the African-American member with a penchant for misuse of black slang, and Michael Irpino as another more stereotypical gay dancer. Lots of cameos from tv stars occur in the various dance numbers. But this comedy does take most of its cues from "The Full Monty" rather than from other major dance films.