Can’t Stop That Drawing Feeling

A man keeps drawing pictures from a bird’s-eye view of a city: sky scrapers, a Ferris wheel, a tank, an airplane, a ship, cars, soldiers, signs, shops….at 21 years old, Norimitsu Kokubo keeps drawing pictures on papers. He creates an imaginary world. He is very knowledgeable on current global issues. He is especially interested in China, Russia, and North Korea. He is attracted to powerful images of their economic development, military power, and autocracy. On the contrary, his drawings are fine, colorful, bright, and whimsical. He slouches his tall slender body of 185 cm when he draws. “In my drawings, I’m freely expressing my thoughts. I’m drawn to something powerful. This is because it’s my ideal” says, Norimitsu.