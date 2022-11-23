Can't Take My Eyes Off You

Not Available

A classy mansion on the outskirts of a big city. The terrace door is open. Anne wonders why. She can't remember having opened the door and her daughter Lisa is still out. When she returns home, Anne tells her the news that her father canceled the weekend trip. As always, it comes to an argument between mother and daughter. The stubborn teenager locks herself in the bathroom. She finds the words "Daddy hates you!" written on the bathroom mirror. Lisa knows exactly who did this. Her drunk mother wants to drive a wedge between Lisa and her father. But suddenly Anne has a horrible realization - The two of them aren't the only ones in the house.