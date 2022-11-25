Not Available

Five African Colombian women sing about the life and death of their peoples through traditional music and dirges. Tracing a musical journey, the singers show us how to respond to violence with art and creation. Musical Memories Of Life And Death In Colombia The word Cantadora comes from traditional Colombian music influenced by African roots and refers to the women that compose and sing their songs while going through their daily chores. "Cantadoras" provides a portrait of rural life in Colombia in its Caribbean and Pacific regions through the words and songs of the resilient Afro-Colombian singers that farm there. These resilient women speak of memories of violence at the hands of paramilitaries, and the power of song to build strength and give voice to dignity and creativity.