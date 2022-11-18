Cantantes en Guerra

Not Available

Ricardo and Miguel, are two young friends, who form a musical duo. Convinced that they have great potential, they decide to present themselves to a casting for new musical talents and show the virtues of their group. In casting, they do not want the duo. They only want Ricardo, who betrays Miguel, leaving him out of the band. 20 years later, Ricardo alias ¨Richie¨ will be the Pop Latino Artist number one, and Miguel a music teacher with few students. But Miguel will begin his musical career, and will unleash among them the most outlandish, delirious and fun competition ever seen.