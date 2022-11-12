Not Available

“Cantons Aztecas” are provocative and mystical poems written by an Aztec prince more than 900 years ago. Set to music composed and conducted by Lalo Schifrin, it features Placido Domingo as principal soloist, a 100-piece orchestra, a 120-piece choir and four soloist. Recorded live at the Pyramid of the Moon of Teotihuacan and sung in the original languages of the Aztecs nahuatl, Cantos Aztecas is a thrilling experience. Personnel includes: Placido Domingo (vocals); Lalo Schifrin (conductor); Marsha Felix, Conchita Julian, Nikita Storojev (vocals); Mexico Philharmonic Orchestra & Chorus.