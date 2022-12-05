Not Available

Cantus Firmus

    The traditional proscenium arch plays no part in this dance video that takes place in an electronic space which extends beyond the screen's boundaries. A dynamic and colourful digital 'haze' reveals glimpses of the movements and contours of abstracted dancing figures. The music, which has been specially composed for Cantus Firmus, consists of fragments of existing 'classical' ballet music that relates to various of the dancers' movements. This work surpasses the traditional recording of dance because the medium of video functions as an active part of Cantus Firmus and has been integrated into its presentation.

