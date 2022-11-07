Not Available

Following his resurrection over a century after the events in Bram Stoker's classic novel, Count Dracula finds himself in Canada, where he can really sink his teeth into his trade! Our hero - a former hockey star - must save a distant relative of Dracula's original love from the power of the vampire, before she can be made his queen and spread pestilence amongst the living. Along the way, they encounter a vampire hunter from the black forests of Moose Jaw, a delicious minion of the Count, and a crazed accountant who just happens to be under Dracula's command!