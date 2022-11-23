Canvas of a Son

Not Available

The film delves on the relation between an artist son and his stepmother who poses as a nude model for her stepson. But the matter of fact is no nudity will be shown in the film. The film runs from the point of view of the son who always perceives his mother to be dressed even when she is naked. The relation is asexual and this completely redefines art in motherhood. This will be the first film of this nature. The film stars Kinkini Sen in the lead. Direction, screenplay, cinematography: Aneek Chaudhuri.