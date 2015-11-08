Canyon Trail

2015

A vicious group of outlaws is terrorizing ranchers in the Purgatory country of Colorado. Young Christina Henderson has been kidnapped and a deadly trap planned for Stormy, Texas, and Cameron. Can U.S. marshalTrevor Cooper and deputy Walt Tyler help them find Christina and discover the identity of the boss of this ruthless gang? This family western Was filmed in the mountains of Colorado and New Mexico and on the plains of Kansas and Oklahoma. The Justice Riders Series.