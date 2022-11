Not Available

Created in parallel to the show Teoria das 3 Idades by Sara Barros Leitão, Caos Danado accompanies this creative process as its departure point. Based on the archive of the Teatro Experimental do Porto, it challenges our capacity to evoke and preserve memories through the various types of perception we possess. Caos Danado is a narrative deconstructed between fiction and documentary (lie vs. truth), because the one is not more important than the other.