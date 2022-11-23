Caos en la ciudad

Not Available

How does progress in a city influence the life of its inhabitants? Panama is one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America, as reflected primarily in the various construction mega-projects that have been adorning the capital of this small country. Many in this city brag about the pace of development that is taking place, but to what point can we speak of development? The documentary seeks to assess this development in terms of the improvement or worsening it produces in the Panamanians’ quality of life.