Cap Tourmente

Alex (Roy Dupuis) has a deeply troubled mind. He also has a seriously dysfunctional - not to say incestuous - family. Why then, has he returned from his merchant seaman job to the rocky coasts of his home? Perhaps he couldn't cut manage to march in his father's footsteps in that job. His mother (Andree Lachapelle) doesn't seem to mind, and lets him stay at her bed and breakfast hotel. His sister (Elise Guilbault) still seems to have the hots for him, just as she does for his (and her) old boyfriend Jean-Louis (Gilbert Sicotte), who has just shown up. Even his mother seems to find him sexy. All these people appear eager to get their hands on his body, but he's too wrapped up in what's going on inside his head to notice.