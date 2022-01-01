1991

Cape Fear

  • Crime
  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 14th, 1991

Studio

Universal Pictures

Sam Bowden is a small-town corporate attorney. Max Cady is a tattooed, cigar-smoking, bible-quoting, psychotic rapist. What do they have in common? Fourteen years, ago Sam was a public defender assigned to Max Cady's rape trial, and he made a serious error: he hid a document from his illiterate client that could have gotten him acquitted. Now, the cagey, bibliophile Cady has been released, and he intends to teach Sam Bowden and his family a thing or two about loss.

Cast

Robert De NiroMax Cady
Nick NolteSam Bowden
Jessica LangeLeigh Bowden
Juliette LewisDanielle Bowden
Joe Don BakerClaude Kersek
Robert MitchumLieutenant Elgart

