Not Available

Cape May: End of the Season captures the individuality and idiosyncrasy of the beach community of Cape May, New Jersey. Cohen’s interviews along the seashore with retired vacationers who linger after Labor Day reveal a clichéd, postcard world crystallized in a whimsical reverie devoid of sorrow or youth. The good-natured relaxation of the elderly couples, interspersed with picturesque miniature golf courses and a shimmering empty beach, reveals the autumnal mood of the waning season and the twilight of old age.