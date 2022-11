Not Available

With the campus-wide dance competition looming over their strong, toned shoulders, the men of Closson pull off their gutsiest move yet: they ask someone else to help. Unfortunately, The Black Knight has a plan of his own...and it doesn't involve pirouettes. The awesome genius directors of this movie throw that plot out out the window in favor of a glitzy time travel caper where the fate of Closson rests in the dishwashing-gloved hands of The Caped Crusader.