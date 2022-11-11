Caperucita y Pulgarcito contra los monstruos

Not Available

The film follows adventures of Little Red Riding Hood (Maria Gracia) and Tom Thumb (Cesaro Quezadas) and their friends, fighting against the wicked Witch Queen (Ofelia Guilmáin) and her band of monsters. The film starts at the meeting of the evil monsters in the castle in the Haunted Forest, heart of the Devil's dominion, during which the Vampire (Quintín Bulnes) accuses the Wolf (Manuel Valdés) and the Ogre (José Elías Moreno) of betraying the Witch Queen (La Reina Bruja, renamed Queen of Badness in the English dub), who orders them to ber executed. Their friend Stinky the Skunk (Santanón) however escapes and informs Little Red Riding Hood and Tom Thumb, who promise to help. Meanwhile, the Queen and her sister the Old Witch cast a terrible curse, turning villagers into monkeys and mice for trying to defy her magic. The rest of the story details the heroes' quest to conquer evil.