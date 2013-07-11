2013

Capital Games

  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 11th, 2013

Studio

Not Available

Take two ambitious men, one top LA advertising firm, add a competition for the same high ranking job. Tough ex-LAPD cop, Steve Miller quit police to work in the calm environment of a business office. Mark Richfield, the glamorous new kid in the office, soon wins favor with the big boss and co-workers causing Steve to cringe in jealousy. After a crazy night in the Santa Fe desert Steve becomes torn between passionate love and passionate hatred. Steve and Mark endure agonizing decisions that will affect their lives forever.

Cast

Lena Ann BalambaoSteve's Mom
Cristo CabreraRestaurant Patron
Paul CasterMr. Foist
Julian CordovaAd Executive
Gregor CosgroveMark Richfield
Kerryanne DevineRestaurant Patron

View Full Cast >

Images