Capital Games

2013

Take two ambitious men, one top LA advertising firm, add a competition for the same high ranking job. Tough ex-LAPD cop, Steve Miller quit police to work in the calm environment of a business office. Mark Richfield, the glamorous new kid in the office, soon wins favor with the big boss and co-workers causing Steve to cringe in jealousy. After a crazy night in the Santa Fe desert Steve becomes torn between passionate love and passionate hatred. Steve and Mark endure agonizing decisions that will affect their lives forever.