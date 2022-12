Not Available

Directed by Emanuelle Pasorelli, this arthouse film makes little sense. A man, who may or may not be a thief, with a nagging wife hears a beautiful woman in his head, and both conspire to make him go mad as he lives in anguish over his role in his friend Luigi's death. Actor's mouths rarely move, yet the player can hear their voices, a technique the director used in several films. The ladder in the end symbolizes something, that is unknown of what.