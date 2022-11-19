Not Available

Victor is a journalist, his wife Vanessa is in health care writing a thesis on how some women use sex to get what they want. One morning she tells him he's stopped listening to her, stopped trying to figure out her needs, and hasn't satisfied her for months. At a bar two hours later, a seductive married women, whom he nicknames Cappuccino, comes onto him, inviting him to play a game. She gives him a phone number missing the last digit, meets him in an abandoned house, appears in his shower while Vanessa's at work: soon he's obsessed even as Vanessa tries to regain his attention. When Cappuccino shows up with a black eye, Victor decides her abusive husband must be stopped