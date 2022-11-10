Capricorn One

In order to protect the reputation of the American space program, a team of scientists stages a phony Mars landing. Willingly participating in the deception are a trio of well-meaning astronauts, who become liabilities when their space capsule is reported lost on re-entry. Now, with the help of a crusading reporter,they must battle a sinister conspiracy that will stop at nothing to keep the truth
|Elliott Gould
|Robert Caulfield
|James Brolin
|Col. Charles Brubaker
|Brenda Vaccaro
|Kay Brubaker
|Sam Waterston
|Lt. Col. Peter Willis
|O.J. Simpson
|Cmdr. John Walker
|Hal Holbrook
|Dr. James Kelloway
