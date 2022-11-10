1978

Capricorn One

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 2nd, 1978

Studio

Associated General Films

In order to protect the reputation of the American space program, a team of scientists stages a phony Mars landing. Willingly participating in the deception are a trio of well-meaning astronauts, who become liabilities when their space capsule is reported lost on re-entry. Now, with the help of a crusading reporter,they must battle a sinister conspiracy that will stop at nothing to keep the truth

Cast

Elliott GouldRobert Caulfield
James BrolinCol. Charles Brubaker
Brenda VaccaroKay Brubaker
Sam WaterstonLt. Col. Peter Willis
O.J. SimpsonCmdr. John Walker
Hal HolbrookDr. James Kelloway

